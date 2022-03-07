The city of Minor Hill is only as strong as the dedicated officials and community members who invest in the city.
In the past year, Minor Hill has added a pair of new members to the team with the hiring of city recorder Ashley Stogner and police officer Randy Ervin.
Stogner replaces longtime city recorder Paige Birdsong and has picked up right where her predecessor left off, organizing city hall and helping ensure Minor Hill never misses out on grant opportunities and is in line with all regulations.
“I’d like to thank Ashley for her great effort in making the transition of a new city recorder as smooth as possible and her great organizational skills that are helping to streamline city functioning,” Minor Hill Mayor Tracy Wilburn said.
Ervin meanwhile has revitalized the police force, as he and fellow officer Ted Burdette consistently keep the city safe by reigning in dangerous traffic violations and maintaining law and order.
“I’d like to thank Randy for the good work he’s done over the past year. He fits right in with our staff and community. He’s made a good effort to keep our streets drug and crime free,” Wilburn added.
The city listed some of its biggest accomplishments from the last year as improvements to the city park, specifically the horse arena and city playground upgrades. The city also saw the return of the Old Country Boy Horse Show and the annual Minor Hill Christmas festivities.
Wilburn also thanked Ashley Blair and all Minor Hill Alliance members and volunteers for their part in making the community what it is alongside officers Burdette and Ervin, maintenance staff Kelly Durham, city recorder Stogner and all city council members.
The coming year promises to be an eventful one for Minor Hill with continued paving projects, new training for the volunteer fire department staff, as well as the community receiving fiber optic internet availability in the area.
The city government said it would like to see continued improvements in its street projects and the addition of more retail businesses in the area.
Its mission for the coming year is to “maintain our financial goals while keeping a surplus budget without further burdening taxpayers.”
