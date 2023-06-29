At its June 8 meeting, the Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard the first and second readings of the 2023-24 budget, with both being approved unanimously.
Included in the budget is:
• $25,000 for park maintenance and salaries.
• $26,000 for insurance, which increased $1,000 from the previous year.
• $20,000 for police supplies, training, expenses and litigation tax.
The board voted to move the July meeting to Tuesday, July 11, since the regular date falls on July 4. Mayor Tracy Wilburn suggested that, going forward, any meeting that falls on a holiday be moved to the following Tuesday evening. The board approved.
The mayor and aldermen were informed that several potholes in the area have been filled in, and a large supply of mulch was spread throughout the city park, around trees, playground and picnic areas.
Wilburn asked board members to go by and take a look at it, adding, “Thanks to everybody that participated in doing it.”
The board also heard the Police Report, which contained 21 speeding tickets, one driving on revoked license and one driving on suspended license. Total court costs were $739.
