With the retirement of longtime city judge Sam Garner, the Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved the hiring of Family Law Attorney Lucy Henson as his replacement. 

Henson graduated from Summertown High School in 1991, studied law at the Nashville School of Law, class of 2000, and began her legal practice in 2002 in Pulaski. Her first session as city judge will be June 5. 

