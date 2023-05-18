With the retirement of longtime city judge Sam Garner, the Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved the hiring of Family Law Attorney Lucy Henson as his replacement.
Henson graduated from Summertown High School in 1991, studied law at the Nashville School of Law, class of 2000, and began her legal practice in 2002 in Pulaski. Her first session as city judge will be June 5.
The board heard that the Old Country Boy Horse Show was a big success. The show was sponsored by the Minor Hill Alliance and had almost 70 horses, which is double the number of entries in previous years.
Mayor Tracy Wilburn said a good time was had by all, and thanked all who participated and helped with the show, as well as the sponsors and those who came to watch. City Recorder Ashley Stogner reported that they sold out of food.
The Minor Hill Alliance has asked permission to put cameras up at the city park, following recent vandalism where some fencing was knocked over and plumbing access holes were filled with rock. Wilburn said two youths were caught on the cameras from the Minor Hill Farm and Home Center, and they are doing community service after authorities spoke with their parents.
The board approved the Alliance to put up the cameras.
In other business during its May meeting, the board:
• Heard a financial report, with a total income of $26,890.89 and $16,786.80 in expenses. The net income for March was $10,104.09.
• Heard the April police report which included 42 total citations. Thirty-three people were charged with speeding, one of which was reckless driving at 107 mph. Other charges were one driving an unregistered vehicle, two without a license, two uninsured and one with a revoked license. There was one warrant arrest, one charge of manufacturing meth and one possession of drug paraphernalia. Fines totaled $719, court costs were $560 and officer costs were $238, for a total of $1,517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.