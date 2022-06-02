A 10 percent raise for Minor Hill police was approved during the May meeting of the Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Mayor Tracy Wilburn said, according to next year’s budget, a $6,500 total increase was doable.
Alderman Clinton Tankersley asked a question before voting.
“I’ve been told this week that they are letting people go going 20 miles over the speed limit through 30 and 45 [miles per hour zones],” Tankersley said. “In my opinion, that’s too much.”
“I hadn’t heard that,” Wilburn said.
“I think we ought to base the raise on whether they want to do their job or not,” Tankersley said.
Discussion ensued including becoming a town with a speed trap reputation and that not being the aldermen’s job.
“If they want to speed through here, let’s take their money,” Tankersley said. “You know. If they want to give it to us.”
“They don’t,” City Recorder Ashley Stogner said, adding that only two had shown up for court.
Tankersley said he wanted to vote on the police officers giving tickets to anyone going 10 miles over the speed limit to which it was recognized that the 10 percent increase was already on the table.
All voted in favor of the pay increase except Tankersley who voted against.
Reports
The police report for the month of April included 20 total citations/arrests including 18 speeding, one open container violation and one driving on revoked license.
Fines totaled $589 and court costs were $560.
The financial report showed a total income of $26,659.45 and $18,724.35 in expenses for a net income of $7,935.10 for April.
The board discussed the current fiscal year budget that is projected to be $10,292.57 over budget income and $6,235.51 under budget expenditures.
“As the way it looks right now, if we just cut the year off right now, we’d be $10,000 more than we budgeted, not counting any of the grants,” Wilburn said.
In other business during its meeting earlier this month, the board:
• Heard the city had not heard back from the paving project grant but did receive confirmation that paperwork had been received.
• Heard the Minor Hill Alliance had recently had a horse show and raised around $3,000 for new playground equipment at the park.
“I want to thank them for all the effort they put in and the people who helped with putting on the event too,” Wilburn said, adding that those who came to spectate contributed as well.
As the beer board:
• Heard a liquor store that was supposed to open in Minor Hill had until May 8 to respond, and the store owner of Minor Hill Market has proposed putting one next to his current business if they do not.
