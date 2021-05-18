The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman swore in a new alderman at its May 4 meeting.
The board needed to fill the position after former alderman Chad Ingram stepped down upon changing residences. The board made a motion to elect former alderman Bill Sacharnoski to the position, and the new alderman was appointed unanimously and subsequently sworn in at the meeting.
The board also passed a motion to appoint Kim Brownlow to the library board, while also purchasing a new printer for the library.
Ballpark Improvements
Levi Barrett, who is now leading efforts to improve the local Minor Hill ballpark, attended the meeting and spoke about his vision for the future of the facilities. Barrett said he hopes to attend the monthly meetings and foster a strong relationship with the board as they combine efforts in seeking grants for lighting and other park improvements. To decrease load on the park’s current lighting infrastructure, the use of LED lighting was suggested as a possible solution to address the current needs.
Barrett added that the ballpark is currently accepting donations and will be holding fund-raisers.
Property Cleanup
The board heard further citations have been issued in regards to the property appearance and cleanup ordinance with one court hearing having already taken place. Mayor Tracy Wilburn addressed aldermen’s concerns, noting many of those receiving notices and citations have begun and are continuing efforts to address their property. He added the city is willing to work with anyone who is taking measures to bring their property in line with the ordinance.
Police Report
The board received the police report for April 2021, which detailed 52 citations as the city attempts to address citizen concerns over motorists traveling at dangerous speeds through the city. A total of 38 speeding citations were issued, the majority of which were in excess of 15 miles per hours over the speed limit. Four citations were issued for driving without a license. Three were issued for driving in an unregistered vehicle. Two citations were issued for failure to appear. One citation each was issued for DUI, violation of protection order, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine and driving without headlights on the highway.
Citations resulted in $2,037.75 in fines with $443.75 in court costs.
Alderman Clinton Tankersley brought a petition to the meeting with residents of Pickett Drive requesting the installation of speed bumps to reduce the speed of traffic attempting to bypass the Minor Hill School zone. The board discussed whether the speed bumps should be installed in the immediate future or after the city finds out about a potential grant to perform paving work on the road. Tankersley’s motion failed to receive a second, and the board noted the issue could be brought up for discussion at a future meeting.
