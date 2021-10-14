The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to increase court costs at its Oct. 5 monthly meeting.
The city’s previous court cost of $75 plus a $13.75 litigation fee was well under the numbers of surrounding cities including Elkton and Ardmore, according to city recorder Ashley Stogner who had researched the issue.
In addition, the total cost, resulting in a figure of $88.75, led to the city struggling to provide exact change to each individual when large numbers appeared in court.
The board discussed adjusting the figure to a total that would make providing exact change easier and that would fall in the same range as other cities researched. A motion was approved to adjust the court cost to $126.25, thus resulting in a flat $140 cost when the litigation fee was added.
The cost to those who choose to pay traffic fines rather than appear in court is $125 plus the litigation fee and an additional $1 per mile per hour traveled over the speed limit, typically resulting in a total cost of around $160, according to Stogner.
Financial, Police Reports
The board also reviewed the financial and police reports for the month of September. The city reported a net income of -$23,290.18 for the month due to a $24,866 insurance payment.
The police report detailed 35 citations or arrests including 17 for speeding, three for driving uninsured, three for possession of meth, three for drug paraphernalia, two for driving with a suspended license, one for improper passing, one for driving with no license, one for vandalism, one for aggravated assault, one for domestic assault, one for failure to appear and one for violation of parole.
In other business, the board:
• Approved contracting with Barnett Pest Control for $88 per quarter.
• Discussed potential future raises for the city’s police officers.
• Approved a beer license to Debbie Tuck during the beer board meeting.
• Heard two city vehicles had sold for a total of $1,700.25.
