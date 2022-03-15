The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a motion to enclose an oil burning heater which belongs to the city at the March 1 meeting.
Enclosing the space will cut down on the noise put off by the unit while also providing additional storage space.
In addition, the board will also seek an estimate for paving from the Giles County Highway Department on a road inside the city park, while also looking into getting lights at the city park looked at.
The board further heard that the city fire truck had successfully been repaired after a computer component needed replacement. The cost of the replacement was $3,175.
Reports
The board reviewed the financial and police reports for the month of February.
The financial report detailed $27,863.25 in total income, while total expenses came in at $23,769.35. This resulted in a net income of $4,093.90 for the city.
The police report included a total of 17 citations including eight speeding, one driving on revoked, one theft, one illegal display of plates, one driving without a license, one failure to provide immediate notice of an accident, one failure to exercise due care, one leaving the scene of an accident, one driving on suspended license and one unregistered vehicle.
Fines totaled $440, while court costs amounted to $660.
