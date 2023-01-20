The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard positive news about the Minor Hill Library and potential improvements to the local city park at its January meeting.
Minor Hill Mayor Tracy Wilburn praised the work of new librarian Morgan Randolph who continues to bring new opportunities to the local library. The board thanked Flatrock Furniture for donating three new chairs for story time, and the library is adding a sensory center for small children as well.
The board also approved a motion to apply for a grant for the city park that will go toward updating the lighting at the ball field. Through the potential grant, Minor Hill would be responsible for 19 percent of the cost of the project.
The Minor Hill Fire Department is looking for volunteers. Those wishing to learn more can email city recorder Ashley Stogner at [email protected]. Grants are available to help reimburse volunteers for required training.
The December financial report detailed $25,538.60 in total income and $15,972.84 in total expenses for a net income of $9,565.76.
The police report detailed four citations, all of which were for speeding. Court costs totaled $180 with officer costs coming in at $1,940.
In other business, the board:
• Received the results of its recent audit which were largely positive.
• Elected Brandon Beard as vice mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.