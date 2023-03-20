The city of Minor Hill in the southern end of Giles County continues to carve out a traditional way of life with local elected officials and citizens teaming up to make the city a place its residents can take pride in.

The 2022 election season brought the addition of Paul Stafford to the local Board of Mayor and Aldermen, joining Aldermen Brandon Beard, Roger Thompson and Bill Sacharnoski and Mayor Tracy Wilburn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.