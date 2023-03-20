The city of Minor Hill in the southern end of Giles County continues to carve out a traditional way of life with local elected officials and citizens teaming up to make the city a place its residents can take pride in.
The 2022 election season brought the addition of Paul Stafford to the local Board of Mayor and Aldermen, joining Aldermen Brandon Beard, Roger Thompson and Bill Sacharnoski and Mayor Tracy Wilburn.
The city is hard at work improving its local parks and seeking grants in order to improve infrastructure such as the city’s roads. While the city did not receive the Community Block Development Grant that is was hoping would go toward paving projects, the city will re-apply in 2023 for the same grant with a goal of improving lighting in the local park and surrounding areas.
One of the biggest improvements in 2022 was a renovation of the Community Building. The city government wanted to thank the members of the Minor Hill Alliance and especially Ashley Blair for their tireless work to improve the parks and help make Minor Hill an inviting place to visit and live.
Local citizens had a host of community events to celebrate including a community Easter egg hunt, country boy horse shows, Fall on the Hill, its 4th of July Bash, the Christmas parade and festival and a back to school event, all of which were organized by the Minor Hill Alliance and successfully brought in donations.
The local government listed budget improvements, including operating in a surplus, as one of its most prized accomplishments of the last year. Its goal for the coming year is to continue city park improvements and attract more businesses to the area.
