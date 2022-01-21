The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be seeking a matching grant in order to perform additional paving work in the city.
The topic was discussed at the Jan. 4 meeting after previous grant money facilitated work on Puncheon Branch Road. The current grant in question would be used for paving work on Pickett Drive and Church of Christ Road as well as a small strip of Jackson Hollow Road. This may also include widening of the roads.
In other business, the board heard that a city police vehicle had successfully undergone repairs and was once again in service. However, a new issue arose with the fire truck now needing repair, which must await the shipment of a part.
Police, Financial Reports
The board reviewed the police and financial reports for the month of December.
A total of 24 citations were issued by the city’s two police officers.
Fines totaled $750, but no court costs came in during the month of December due to court being postponed due to a death in the judge’s family.
The financial reports showed promising net income for the second-straight month, totaling $12,540.54. The city’s total income was $34,657.95, while its total expense came in at $22,117.41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.