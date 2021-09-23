The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the hire of a new city recorder at its Sept. 7 meeting.
Ashley Stogner will take the place of Paige Birdsong who served in the position for four years.
In addition, the board also approved the applications of three fire department volunteers, two of which are already trained and the other who will be performing administrative duties.
Police and Financial Reports
The board reviewed the city’s financial and police reports for the month of August.
The police report detailed 28 speeding citations, two for criminal conspiracy, two failure to appear, one unregistered vehicle, one felony theft, one domestic assault, one simple possession, one driving on suspended license and one driving on revoked/habitual offender.
Fines totaled $1,586.50 with $1,331.25 in court costs.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the second reading of an OSHA resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.