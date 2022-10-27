The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a new librarian and board member at the Oct. 4 meeting.
Jennifer Swanner, the former librarian, had stepped down from the position but wanted to remain as a board member. Swanner was approved unanimously as was the newly appointed librarian, Morgan Randolph.
The financial report detailed $26,976.01 in total income with $42,722.71 in total expenses for a net income of -$15,746.70. This is the only month of the year in which the city is expected to operate at a deficit due to the city electing to pay its full insurance premiums once per year rather than paying a higher monthly rate. The one-time cost for insurance came in at $24,640.
The police report detailed eight total citations, all of which were for speeding. Fines totaled $337.50. Officer costs accounted for $190. There was no court due to the Labor Day holiday.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a resolution to exempt the city from optional state building codes.
• Approved Josh Fralix as a reserve police officer. Fralix is currently working toward completing his training.
• Heard the city is working on replacing vinyl siding on the back of City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.