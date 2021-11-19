The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen made significant changes to its library board at its Nov. 2 meeting.
Jennifer Swanner, who had been serving as interim librarian, was approved by the board to continue in the role permanently at 23 hours per week. Her daughter, Hannah Swanner, was also appointed to the library board to fill a previously vacant position, while city recorder Ashley Stogner will replace former city recorder Paige Birdsong on the library board as well.
In addition, the board approved a library grant for $7,768 which the city has received in order to purchase new computers and technology as well as chairs and desks for the library.
Financial, Police Reports
The board also reviewed the financial and police reports for the month of October.
The city’s total income for October was $29,315.72 with total expenses coming in at $16,248.41. This resulted in a net income of $13,067.13.
The police report detailed a total of 29 citations/arrests including 15 for speeding, three driving uninsured, two DUI, one simple possession, one tampering with evidence, one animal at large, one driving without a license, one unregistered vehicle, one open container, one operating an off-road vehicle on roadway, one evading arrest and one leaving the scene of an accident.
The fines and court costs, which reflected the months of September and October, included $3,080 in fines and $2,041 in court costs.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the state’s annual financial audit, which was largely favorable.
• Approved a motion to replace the toilets in the community building with ones that improve accessibility for all community members.
• Approved a motion to change city meeting times to 5 p.m. for the remainder of daylight savings time.
• Approved spending up to $1,000 for the purchase of a propane tank in the range of 250-500 gallons.
• Heard second reading on a measure that will raise court costs to be more in line with surrounding cities.
