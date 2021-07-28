The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard it had received its brand new brush truck, which was purchased with grant money, at the July 6 meeting.
The truck was built by David’s Fire and is a 2021 Dodge Ram 1.5 Ton with a fresh red paint job and Minor Hill Vol. Fire Dept. adorned on its doors.
The remainder of the grant money went to purchasing air packs for the fire department. The project was initially awarded to David’s Fire, but after it was determined David’s Fire was not certified to sell the air packs in the state of Tennessee, the bid was then awarded to the second-highest bidder, NAFECO.
The board also reviewed its financial and police reports.
The police report for the month of June included 41 citations including 26 speeding, four driving unregistered vehicle, three driving uninsured, two off-road vehicle on highway, one driving without a license, one driving on revoked license, one domestic, one driving on suspended license, one fugitive from justice and one DUI.
Citations included $3,246.75, while fines added $1,952.50 for a total of $5,199.25.
