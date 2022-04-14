Three roads in Minor Hill could soon receive some much-needed repairs after a resolution was approved to seek a community development block grant at the April 5 meeting of the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The grant, which would come through a community development block grant designed specifically for small cities, would go toward work on Pickett Drive, Church of Christ Road and Jackson Hollow Road. The total estimated cost for the project is $300,000 with the city of Minor Hill responsible for 19 percent or an estimated $57,000.
The resolution is non-binding, meaning that after the project is bid out, if the total comes in at more than the estimated $300,000, the city can choose whether to accept the increased cost, which would still be 19 percent of the final amount. Minor Hill’s expense would come out of the general fund as a one-time capital expenditure.
Reports
The police report for the month of March included 28 total citations/arrests including 23 speeding, two unregistered vehicles, one meth violation, one drug paraphernalia and one driving without a
license.
Fines totaled $1,793 with court costs totaling $3,083.
The financial report detailed $25,284.18 in total income and $18,533.12 in total expenses for a net income of $6,751.06.
