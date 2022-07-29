The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion at its July 5 meeting to research and implement a product from eDispatches for its emergency personnel.
The product detects emergency audio tone dispatches and converts them into automated texts and phone calls to bolster communication for emergency services. The initial setup fee would be $199 with a monthly cost of $49 for the package Minor Hill would purchase. Emergency personnel could choose whether to receive texts or calls through the service.
