A grant will be sought to help with improvements to the Minor Hill City Park.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave its permission to apply for the grant at its Aug. 1 meeting.
Minor Hill Alliance President Ashley Blair and board member Julie Rogers gave an informative and detailed presentation, requesting permission to apply for the park improvement grant offered through The BlueCross Foundation. This is a grant only available in Tennessee, and can only be applied for during the month of August. The Alliance needed approval from the board, since the park is owned by the city.
Named BlueCross Healthy Places, the goal of the grant is to provide cities with ADA accessible outdoor spaces that are open and free to all ages and abilities, encouraging neighbors to get to know one another and be more active. The program includes playgrounds, fitness equipment, walking trails and other features geared toward strengthening the community. BlueCross Healthy Places has completed 19 projects across Tennessee so far and invests $7.5 million annually to improve cities, both big and small, in the state.
In other business, Mayor Tracy Wilburn said the city sold its water pump and tank to the East Tennessee Fire and Rescue. The pump sold for $1,289.26, and the tank sold for $348.75.
The board also approved the Minor Hill Police Report, which included 10 speeding violations, one domestic assault, one count of child abuse, one resisting arrest and one assault on a first responder. Court costs totaled $425.
The next meeting of the Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m.
