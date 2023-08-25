MH Park web.jpg

The Minor Hill Alliance, with approval from the Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen, will seek a grant to assist with improvements to Minor Hill City Park.   Connie Roe / Pulaski Citizen

A grant will be sought to help with improvements to the Minor Hill City Park.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave its permission to apply for the grant at its Aug. 1 meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.