The Minor Hill ball park lights will be switched over to LED, thanks to a Community Development Block Grant. Getting estimates to complete the job was the opening discussion at the April 4 meeting of the Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Regarding citizens in violation of the City Clean Up Ordinance, the board discussed making door knockers to notify residents of violation, also stating that the next step would be for the city to do the clean up, then bill the property owners for that work.
Various city surplus items were recently put up for sale. The sale of a flatbed truck brought $1,525, which went into the general fund for city grounds upkeep and maintenance. The Dewey Decimal Card Catalog sold for $479, with proceeds going to the library. A water pump from the fire truck brought no bids, and, following a fire on Pleasant Ridge Road, it was discovered that Giles County Fire and Rescue’s Anthony Hill Station was in great need of a pump for its brush truck. The board voted unanimously to donate the water pump to the station.
Mayor Tracy Wilburn announced an upcoming horse show put on by the Minor Hill Lion’s Club is set for April 15.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a financial report that included the profit and loss report, with a total income of $34,182.03, and $18,238.40 in expenses. The net income for March was $15,943.63.
• Heard the April police report included 28 total citations. Twenty people were charged with speeding and three with off-road vehicles driven on the highway. There was one charge of manufacturing meth, one possession of drug paraphernalia and three other minor moving violations. Fines totaled $148 and court costs were $420, for a total of $568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.