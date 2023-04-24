The Minor Hill ball park lights will be switched over to LED, thanks to a Community Development Block Grant. Getting estimates to complete the job was the opening discussion at the April 4 meeting of the Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen. 

Regarding citizens in violation of the City Clean Up Ordinance, the board discussed making door knockers to notify residents of violation, also stating that the next step would be for the city to do the clean up, then bill the property owners for that work. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.