The City of Minor Hill will be looking to hire a new police officer.
The need for a new officer came up at the July 11 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Officer Randy Erwin had previously given his notice, and his last day with Minor Hill was Saturday, July 15.
Fred Stanfa applied to be a reserve for the city, to ride along with Officer Ted Burdette. The board approved.
Owners of Minor Hill bars requested to be open past midnight on New Year’s Eve 2023, as it will fall on a Sunday this year. The board approved them to be open until at least 1 a.m.
Mayor Tracy Wilburn thanked everyone who helped with the Minor Hill Fourth of July Celebration. He said there was a good turn-out and a lot of good food. Rain just before dusk prevented the fireworks show, which has been rescheduled to close out the city’s Third Annual “Fall on the Hill,” set for Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2-8 p.m.
The Minor Hill Back-to-School Bash is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, from 2-4 p.m. There will be a school supply giveaway and hotdog sack dinners, along with haircuts donated by Michelle Kirk, Angie Alsup, Jackson Seals and Alderman Paul Stafford.
During its July 11 meeting, the board also heard the June police report, which included 17 citations: 13 for speeding, one prohibited weapon, one driving in possession of meth, one simple possession of fentanyl and one possession of drug paraphernalia. Court costs totaled $955.
