The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved multiple motions regarding the distribution of alcohol at its Feb. 8 meeting.
The board first passed a motion to amend its beer ordinance that previously defined beer as containing no more than 5 percent alcohol. The state recently updated its guidelines to a definition of 8 percent, which meant the city would need to update its definition as well in order for local establishments to serve certain alcoholic beverages currently on the market.
The board updated the wording on the ordinance to define beer as 8 percent or that which is already defined by the state, so that the city would no longer fall behind future definition changes at the state level.
In addition, the board approved a motion to notify the current holder of the city’s lone liquor location permit that the holder would have 90 days to move forward with the project or be forced to return the permit.
The board heard that the current permit holder had purchased the property, which the location permit had been awarded for, but had then discovered a previously unknown issue that could arise regarding construction on the property. If the individual returns the permit, they or a different entity would be able to re-apply.
City Recorder Ashley Stogner will also draft a resolution to be approved at a future meeting that includes stipulations on how long a permit holder has before they must show progress on site construction.
Reports
The board reviewed police and financial reports for the month of January for the city of Minor Hill.
The police report detailed a total of 16 citations or arrests including 10 speeding, one simple possession, one driving on revoked license, one possession of a controlled substance, one failure to provide notice, one failure to exercise due care and one for leaving the scene of an accident.
Fines totaled $1,765, and court costs were not collected for the month of January due to the court date falling on a holiday.
The financial report detailed a total income of $29,801.21 and total expenses of $22,360.89 for a net income of $7,440.32.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a positive report on the findings of the city’s most recent audit.
•Approved a motion to acquire mulch for the city park’s playground.
