The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard at its Feb. 2 meeting that citations would be issued for those who have failed to comply with the city’s property maintenance ordinance.
Two rounds of letters have been issued by the city office alerting property owners who are believed to be in violation of the ordinance, and the board noted the letters have resulted in several of the property owners in question working to address the issue. However, concerned citizens at the meeting as well as board members themselves noted there were still property owners who had not yet brought their properties within compliance. No official action was taken on the issue, but it was noted the next step would be for local police officers to issue citations in the coming weeks.
Reports
The board received financial and police reports for the months of December and January at the Feb. 2 meeting after the previous meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
For the month of December, officers Ted Burdette and Randy Ervin issued a total 20 citations including 13 speeding, two aggravated assault, two simple possession schedule II and V narcotics and one possession of a handgun while under influence of alcohol.
Fines were collected in the amount of $478.25 with court costs totaling $88.75.
The month of January saw 18 citations issued, all of which were for speeding.
Fines totaled $1,376.75 with no reported court costs.
