Today (June 30) was the final day to pay 2019 Pulaski city taxes. Delinquent taxes will now be delivered to City Attorney Andy Hoover’s office where he will attempt to collect them for a period of one to two weeks.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said any that have not been paid after that timeframe will go to chancery court.
“Once they are turned over to chancery court, you are going to pay at least $100 in fines, fees,” he said.
The 2019 delinquent taxes are accruing 12 percent penalties and 2020 taxes will start accumulating 1 percent penalties July 1.
Mayor Appointment
The city council approved Mayor Pat Ford’s recommendation of Kathy Pigg’s appointment to the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission.
“Good choice,” Alderman Pat Miles said. “She has a good background in this. She will be a real nice addition.”
Pigg will be replacing Jerry Raney who was secretary of the commission and served for several years.
“I would also like to give a nod to Mr. Raney who stepped down,” Ford said. “I appreciate the work that he did.”
Juneteenth
Alderman Hardin Franklin said he hopes there can be a celebration next year for Juneteenth in Pulaski and surrounding areas as it is now a federal holiday.
“To celebrate the constitutionality of all of us being considered as free citizens of the United States in which we serve,” Franklin said.
In other business during its regular meeting June 22, the city council:
• Approved 2021-22 appropriations on second and final reading.
• Approved 2021-22 general government budgets, natural gas and water and sewer budgets on second and final reading.
• Approved annexation of property located at 1936 Elkton Pike on second and final reading.
“I’m all about growing the City of Pulaski and it really, really needs to be grown,” Alderman Randy Massey said. “Anytime we can annex property like this, it really needs to be done.”
• Approved change order for the North First Street sidewalk project for $21,750 for thermoplastic markings instead of paint.
“It’s something we have to do,” Harrison said. “They’ve changed the specs on how we do that.”
• Pulaski residents Jeff and Tracy Monchilov donated two Carter Kits Sensory bags to the Pulaski Police Department.
• Heard the ribbon cutting July 1 at UT Southern will be at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public and the annual Independence Day celebration will be at Sharewood Park that evening from 5-10 p.m. with vendors, music and fireworks.
The board next meets at city hall in work session Tuesday, July 6, at 4:30 p.m.
