After receiving a request from the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission to define residence in the C-1 district, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved its recommendation.
During Tuesday’s (Aug. 9) regular meeting, Mayor Pat Ford read the addition to the zoning ordinance:
The space of a structure devoted to human occupancy which complies with all requisite building, plumbing and electrical codes, as well as all other provisions of the zoning ordinance governing the residential use of structures. Should a residence, as defined herein, be purposed in a structure otherwise zoned as commercial that a plan or plat of such residential use of the structure shall be submitted for review and approved by the Planning Commission prior to the issuance of a building permit for such area of the structure to be used for residential purpose.”
“Basically, if they would like to have residential in a commercial zone, they would have to bring that plan or plat to the planning commission for review and approval prior to getting the building permit to do that,” Ford said, adding that street level residential is still prohibited.
“I think what we have done is cut out the wiggle room…,” Alderman Jerry Bryant said.
“There’s no room for error,” Ford said.
City Attorney Andy Hoover said “there are 54 subchapters of the zoning ordinance and each of those have several subpoints under each of those, and I wouldn’t want to leave something out that very well could come up.”
The board approved the changes to the zoning ordinance on first reading and set the second reading and public hearing for Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 12:05 p.m.
Speed Bump
After receiving a petition for a speed bump to be installed on Highland Avenue, the city council discussed the matter.
Bryant asked about using a speed indicator sign to collect that data.
“That’s a good idea,” Chief of Police John Dickey said. “We can do that and track that. That way you’ve got some live numbers to look at.”
Two other considerations Dickey posed to the board were sometimes in a residential area it can seem vehicles are traveling faster than they are and also how a speed bump could impede vehicles from going even 30 miles per hour in emergency situations.
The city council decided to reconvene on the matter once data was collected and said a greater police presence in that area would be requested as well.
“We are not ignoring your request for a speed bump,” Alderman Ricky Keith said. “We are just gathering information then we will revisit it when we have that information.”
Ford said it would be put back on the agenda for discussion when he receives that information from Dickey.
This will help them to “make a more informed decision,” he said.
In other business during its meeting Aug. 9, the board:
• Approved parade permits for UT Southern’s community 5K Oct. 1, Terry Jones’ Trick or Treat around the Square Oct. 29, Historic Downtown’s Trick or Treat around the Square Oct. 31 and Giles County Chamber’s Chili Cook-Off Nov. 10.
Ford said Jones and Historic Downtown are discussing the possibility of combining the Trick or Treat events.
• Approved the mayoral appointment of Phil Reese to the Industrial Development Board.
• Approved the advertisement of bids for surplus property on GovDeals.com.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said those items include a pickup truck, a one-ton truck, chipper machine, air compressor and more.
• Approved amendments to the 2022-23 budget for the purchase of the Appertain Property and the correction of the tax assessment rate.
• Approved annual paperwork for renewal of the 2022-23 Abernathy Airport maintenance contract with TDOT.
• Serving as the beer board, approved a special event permit and temporary beer permit for Giles County Chamber for the Chili Cook-Off Nov. 10.
