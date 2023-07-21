City Council Preview

Pulaski Chief of Police John Dickey is requesting the Board of Mayor and Aldermen consider revoking a local market’s beer permit for allegedly selling beer to minors.

At the city council’s July 10 work session, Dickey reminded the board that verbal complaints had previously been made concerning Honeysuckle Market, at the Corner of North First Street and Highway 31-A, selling beer to minors.

