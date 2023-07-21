Pulaski Chief of Police John Dickey is requesting the Board of Mayor and Aldermen consider revoking a local market’s beer permit for allegedly selling beer to minors.
At the city council’s July 10 work session, Dickey reminded the board that verbal complaints had previously been made concerning Honeysuckle Market, at the Corner of North First Street and Highway 31-A, selling beer to minors.
The chief went on to remind the board that the county assisted in an investigation a few years ago that resulted in employees at the store being cited. Dickey reminded the board, that he advised them at that time if any further charges were brought against the market, license revocation should be considered.
According to Dickey, another undercover investigation with the help of the Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the sale of beer to minors at the market.
Dickey cited Pulaski’s Municipal Ordinance that calls for any complaints brought by the chief of police against a beer permit holder for the unlawful sale of alcohol to under age persons be brought to the board in writing.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen serves as the city’s beer board.
“I am respectfully asking for a special called meeting of the Beer Board to consider suspending and/or revoking the beer permit currently held by Mr. Adel Basta,” a letter from Dickey to the board states.
At the July 10 work session, Dickey said the sale of alcohol at the market is a problem that goes back to 2020.
“They have a lot of complaints with us and the sheriff’s department as well,” Dickey said, adding that the problem isn’t people using fake identification, but that identification is not being requested by store employees. “I’ve called him in on two different occasions, and he assured me there were a lot of things in place that prohibit that.”
Dickey urged the board to hold a hearing so the owner of the market could have an opportunity to respond to the allegations.
The Beer Board is scheduled to meet on the matter following its Tuesday, July 25, regular meeting.
An item on the board’s regular agenda will be to consider authorizing a rate study by the Municipal Technical Assistance Service (MTAS) to get a good understanding of where the city’s water and sewer rates should be in relation to capital improvements and the associated depreciation. The MTAS study is expected to cost the city $5,000.
Other business on the agenda for the July 25 regular meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will include: a parade permit for First United Methodist Church for July 29 and considering advertisement for bids for a water booster pump.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at noon, July 25, in the board room of City Hall. The meeting will be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
At its July 11 regular meeting the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen:
• Approved parade permits for Cruzin’ for Cody (Oct. 14) and UT Southern (Sept. 24).
• Received no bids for work on tennis courts and basketball courts in two city parks. The bids will be re-advertised with an extended deadline.
• Approved the following appointments to boards by Mayor J.J. Brindley: Ben Jackson (Industrial Development Board), Tonya Garrett (reappointed to Industrial Development Board) and Dr. Nathan Owens (Economic Development Commission).
