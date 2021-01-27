Beer permits can be approved for special events on the Pulaski Square after a change in the city’s beer ordinance.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the second and final reading of the ordinance change at its regular meeting Tuesday.
City Attorney Andy Hoover explained exactly what the amendment to the beer ordinance involved, noting that prior to the change beer could not be sold from a business on the Square that faces the Courthouse or within one block in any direction. The amendment, he said, will allow businesses to sale beer after acquiring a special events permit.
The city’s beer board, which is the board of mayor and aldermen, would not issue permanent beer permits unless the business seeking it is a restaurant that meets specific requirements.
The city council will need to approve a parade permit before, then acting as the beer board, considering a special events permit for the sale of beer.
The sale of beer permit would also allow open container consumption within areas designated by the event coordinator.
Splash Pad
City Administrator Terry Harrison updated the city council on the recommendation of a company to construct a splash pad to replace the pool at the Pulaski Recreation Center.
After consideration of bids and input from an engineering firm, Harrison said the company chosen to build the splash pad is Great Southern Recreation from Murfreesboro. The company bid the job at $1,245,000.
Harrison said Great Southern has built several splash pads and has the desired experience for the job.
“This is going to be a tourist attraction for Giles County,” Harrison insisted. “They will be coming to Pulaski to use this splash pad. It will be that good.”
The board approved the recommendation to award the bid to Great Southern Recreation.
In other business during the Jan. 26 regular meeting, the Pulaski city council:
• Authorized advertisement for bids for aerial sewer creek crossing improvements.
• Authorized advertisement for bids for move again gas and sewer.
The city council will next meet in work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.