The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hear final plans for bike and pedestrian trails and consider ratifying a Community Transportation Planning Grant (CTPG) to help pay for construction of the trails.
“Once we have a plan in place, we get more points when we apply for a grant for funding,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said. “So, this is a stepping stone to getting more funds.”
Mayor Pat Ford said the study TDOT and Ragan-Smith Associates has done has provided more perspectives on the project as well.
“They have done a lot of the research on it to give us those ideas,” Alderman Ricky Keith added. “Good proposal.”
PES Update
PES Acting CEO Scott Newton said two goals have been established for the year: obtaining a RP3 designation from the American Public Power Association and increasing the take rate on fiber broadband service from 42.7 percent to 50.
“[PES is] transferring our cable to Jackson Electric, and the satellite farm will no longer be in use by the end of the month,” he said, adding “that will allow everything to come over by fiber optic for our cable system.”
“Other fiber optics projects include sections that are going to be augmented that aren’t currently available for funding that PES will be paying 100 percent of,” Newton said. “We should have that to the board for approval this upcoming meeting and have it completed in eight months.”
He said aid to construction was passed last month and enables reliable numbers for cost of fiber optic be given to residents and included that 10 different neighborhoods had contacted PES about these numbers.
“Based on your neighborhood and how far away you are, we can tell you how much per house that would cost to get fiber to your home,” Newton added.
He said PES would also be applying for a state grant of $7 million with a 50 percent match, which would be a $14 million project that would assist in getting fiber to a large section of the county.
“It looks promising for us to get some grant money to get fiber into the county,” Newton said.
He also encouraged citizens to fill out the surveys that have gone out and to get their friends and neighbors to fill out the surveys as well.
Newton informed the board that many businesses, after July, would see a reduction in rates with some being more significant than others.
For eligible families who are needing assistance with paying their internet bill and have a child in the school system, the Emergency Broadband Benefit will take up to $50 off their internet bill, Newton said, adding that PES employees are trained in helping customers through this procedure.
There is a deadline, the program will only last for a set period of time and customers will have to qualify through an application process.
Desecration of Graves
“As you know, as long as I have been the mayor and long before I was the mayor, we’ve always had a firework show for the Independence Day celebration,” Ford said, adding that the fireworks were always shot from the open field of the cemetery.
It had been brought to his attention that the launch area had gotten closer to the graves and was disrespectful, he said.
Former Giles County school teacher Willa Smith was in attendance and spoke to the board as someone who was “wearing several hats here,” Smith said.
Having lost her daughter earlier this year, Smith had gone to the graveyard on her daughter’s birthday July 1 to place flowers on her grave and had to crawl under rope to do so.
Upon entering the cemetery, Smith said she saw what looked like a “crime scene” with all the yellow tape.
“I’m also a funeral director,” she said. “I spend a lot of time in the cemeteries.”
“It’s not the position of the funeral director to tell a family they can’t bury granny on a certain day because they have the cemetery roped off for fireworks that night.”
Smith said she has heard that is the way it has been done for years; however, she added that can be said for many things, “but times have changed.”
“The cemetery is the final resting place of our loved ones,” she said. “And it should never look like it did on Thursday morning when I went out there.”
Smith also expressed her concern about seeing some of the fireworks being set up next to graves.
In other business during the work session July 6, the city council:
• Heard progress is being made on the purchase of land for the future construction of a spec building.
• Heard from a concerned citizen that certain homeowners in city limits have multiple cars in their yards that are not being driven and/or have stacks of furniture on their porches creating unsightly clutter.
“Some can do better and do it, but some really can’t,” Chief of Police John Dickey said. “So, we try and work with them.”
“It’s a work in progress,” he said, adding that the end purpose is to get “people to comply.”
• Heard that dead cattle sometimes are not being picked up for days at a time. Ford requested City Attorney Andy Hoover look into presenting the board with a change in ordinance at the next work session, July 19, to include a containment unit for deceased animals.
