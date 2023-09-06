BEC5A5E9-9164-4E14-9954-B63F2A28F1FD web.jpg

You may have noticed the hustle and bustle going on at STAAR Theatre on the Pulaski Square back on Aug. 1 and wondered what was going on.

Well, the answer has been revealed, a music video was shot at the historic Antoinette Hall, which sits atop STAAR Theatre. The video by the group Boys Like Girls for their new release, “Cry,” dropped on YouTube last week.

