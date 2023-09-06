You may have noticed the hustle and bustle going on at STAAR Theatre on the Pulaski Square back on Aug. 1 and wondered what was going on.
Well, the answer has been revealed, a music video was shot at the historic Antoinette Hall, which sits atop STAAR Theatre. The video by the group Boys Like Girls for their new release, “Cry,” dropped on YouTube last week.
“What a fantastic opportunity to be able to work with Nashville producers when they find just the right fit for an artist and our lovely unique little Antoinette Hall venue!” STAAR Executive Director Tammy Pierchoski said. “Sometimes they tell us who the artist is and sometimes they don’t.”
This time they didn’t, leaving passers by and STAAR’s neighbors to wait until the video was released, last week.
Boys Like Girls is among a growing list of musicians who have chosen the dramatic Antoinette Hall as the setting for their music videos. Eric Paslay, Billy Dawson, Calling Glory, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Ben Burgess, Jeff Carson and Buck Sixx are among those who have hauled their equipment up and down the stairs leading up to the once forgotten old opera house.
“We hope to have many more,” Pierchoski said. “We’ve never been disappointed and love to see how each producer chooses to showcase various parts of the rooms upstairs along with the hall itself while making their artists look fabulous.”
The production crews are usually around 25-30 people, Pierchoski said, noting that they are usually in town for 12-plus hours, often making their way to local stores and restaurants.
“You know, I just love sharing the history of Antoinette Hall as well as our beautiful Courthouse and other stops in our community,” Pierchoski said. “Many of them have even come back for shows, which is super cool!”
Boys Like Girls is an American band formed in Massachusetts, which gained mainstream recognition with their self-titled debut album in 2006. They toured worldwide 2006-2013.
After a 10-year hiatus, the band announced a new single “Blood and Sugar” in May of this year.
The “Cry” video features frontman Martin Johnson moving through the rooms of Antoinette Hall before moving into the main hall where the rest of the band awaits on stage.
“We were overjoyed to be filming at the famous Antoinette Hall,” video producer Nolan Pugh said. “Such a magical place full of such history and so many memories. Pulaski is such a quaint little city with a distinguished hometown feel. We felt more than welcome during our visit, and hope to be back very soon. On behalf of the entire team and I, we hope that you enjoy the video for Boys Like Girls “Cry” as much as we do!”
The video for “Cry,” photos and more information from Pierchoski are available at antoinettehall.com. Also available at the website is information on the effort to save and restore the historic Antoinette Hall to its former glory.
“When these people choose to come here, they help shine a light on Giles County and bring the spotlight back onto the Antoinette Hall Stage, hoping they will come perform to a full audience once restoration happens for our little gem,” Pierchoski said.
