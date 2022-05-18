Zoning requires compliance and can be difficult to enforce in an area that has previously been overlooked.
Kathy Scoggins, owner of Kathy’s Tavern, addressed the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen about what she said she first brought attention to in November 2021.
Scoggins said the business next to hers, Walker Wrecker Service, had built an apartment on the first floor without a permit.
At the time of her complaint, there was a kitchen, bathroom with shower and tub and a sleeping area in the commercial building with no firewalls, she said, adding that if there were a fire within Wyatt Walker’s business, it could spread to hers and endanger her customers.
It was acknowledged that Walker had been given time to become compliant, to which Scoggins said something should have already been done in November and now he is in the process of building a bedroom upstairs.
City Attorney Andy Hoover said MTAS has stated where you live is where you sleep.
There were many doctors’ offices that had kitchens on the first floor and some businesses had showers as well, he said.
Some of the board members asked about going to chancery court and it was discussed that that process could take up to six months.
Chief of Police John Dickey said it would be like pulling somebody over for speeding, letting them go and three weeks later giving them a ticket.
It was discussed that in 2018 businesses that were in violation of this ordinance were given notices, but Walker was still not in compliance.
Scoggins said she would continue to come back to the board, and they needed to figure out what they were going to do.
In other business during its work session May 16, the city council:
• Heard the board had received comments about non-profit appropriations and that they would need to decide if they were moving on or going to revisit them.
• Heard a complaint that the upcoming July 4th fireworks show is still set to be launched from the cemetery.
Mayor Pat Ford said no graves would be roped off from the area in which they would be launched; graves would only be roped off for the fallout at dark when the cemetery would be closed.
It was suggested that not enough was done to find another area for the fireworks and it was desecrating graves to have it within the cemetery.
The board will meet in regular session at City Hall Tuesday, May 24, at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• Considering a parade permit from Giles County Chamber/GCHS Band Backers for Oct. 15.
• Considering an amendment to the parade permit for Main Street for June 11.
• Considering a beer permit from Jack’s Sports Bar at 701 N. First Street.
• Public hearing and ordinance on second reading for the rezoning of Lot 5 and Lot 15 in Dan Speer Industrial Park.
