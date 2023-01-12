Citizens who have agreed to serve in non-elected roles on committees and boards were ratified by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday.
The appointments made by Mayor J.J. Brindley received unanimous board support and include Sara Reese for reappointment to the Pulaski Electric System (PES) Power Board; reappointments for Jerry Bryant, Erin Curry and Robert Jackson to the Board of Zoning Appeals; reappointments for Pat Miles and Sissy McCormick to the Historic Zoning Commission; appointment of Vice Mayor Ricky Keith to the Economic Development Commission Board; and reappointment of Steve Spivey to the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission. Brindley will move into a second city open seat on the PES Power Board, which has historically been filled by the Pulaski mayor.
The board received two bids for the removal of sludge from the city’s wastewater treatment plant, both more than double the previous amount.
City Administrator Terry Harrison explained that the sludge produced in the wastewater treatment process is actually the remains of microscopic “bugs” that eat the sewage.
When they die they fall to the bottom of settling ponds, he explained, and are swept out, mixed with lime dust and put into drying beds.
The sludge that is left, Harrison said, is good for agriculture use because it helps lower PH levels in the soil.
The city received two bids — $65,000 and $67,500 per year — for sludge removal and disposal. Pulaski currently pays $30,000 per year.
The board referred the bids to Harrison with the authority to award the bid and requested he report back with the results.
The board approved a contract with the engineering firm TLM for the construction of two new tennis courts at Magazine Road.
The two new courts are to be built in cooperation with the University of Tennessee Southern to provide the necessary number of courts for the school to host conference matches. The new courts would be reserved for UTS matches, but would also be available for community use.
The city council had already approved a contract with TLM to resurface the current tennis courts at Magazine Road and to resurface the courts at W.D. Savage Park where the tennis courts will be turned into basketball courts.
In other business at its Jan. 10 meeting, the board:
• Amended the city’s Defined Benefit Plan to remove a portion that is not applicable to the plan.
• Approved transferring a thin piece of city property, approximately one-tenth of an acre, to the county for a project to widen Tarpley Shop Road to accommodate Industrial Park South traffic. The county has received a grant for widening the road.
• Meeting as the city’s Beer Board approved Golden Buffet for on-premise alcohol consumption.
