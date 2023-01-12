City Council Preview

Citizens who have agreed to serve in non-elected roles on committees and boards were ratified by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday.

The appointments made by Mayor J.J. Brindley received unanimous board support and include Sara Reese for reappointment to the Pulaski Electric System (PES) Power Board; reappointments for Jerry Bryant, Erin Curry and Robert Jackson to the Board of Zoning Appeals; reappointments for Pat Miles and Sissy McCormick to the Historic Zoning Commission; appointment of Vice Mayor Ricky Keith to the Economic Development Commission Board; and reappointment of Steve Spivey to the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission. Brindley will move into a second city open seat on the PES Power Board, which has historically been filled by the Pulaski mayor.

