With the holiday season approaching, preparations for generosity and gifts of all kinds are as well.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved such an item during last week’s regular session.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
With the holiday season approaching, preparations for generosity and gifts of all kinds are as well.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved such an item during last week’s regular session.
City of Pulaski employees will once again receive a $225 Christmas bonus this year.
In other business during its meeting Nov. 8, the board:
• Approved a resolution for the Pulaski Electric System (PES) PILOT for a four-year period (2023-27).
“It is only for the increased fixed assets,” Mayor Pat Ford said. “But again, I will make the statement, broadband is absolutely imperative to the success of our community, and I think this is a way the City of Pulaski can play a part in making sure that broadband expansion happens.”
“That would give us a chance to make the installation, get the fiber out, enroll customers, which we think will take about a three-year period of time,” PES Chief Financial Officer Bobby Jones said. “So, we were just asking for a waiver on that tax base until we could enroll customers, start having a positive cash flow on that service.”
• Approved changing the date of the next Pulaski Regional Planning Commission to Thursday, Nov. 17, at noon.
• Approved increasing City Attorney Andy Hoover’s monthly retainer to $3,000 and $250 per hour for litigation.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will next meet for a work session at 4: 30 p.m. today (Monday) at City Hall.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.