After the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed $2,000 bonuses for full-time city employees during its last work session, the board went on to approve those bonuses after a lengthy discussion last week.
Excluding City Administrator Terry Harrison, Mayor Pat Ford said 89 full-time employees would receive bonuses for a total cost to the city of $178,000.
“Mayor, I think this is an absolute excellent idea,” Alderman Ricky Keith said. “Our employees are our greatest asset, and other companies, cities, municipalities are giving signing bonuses to try and pull employees.
“And I think a retainage bonus to show our appreciation to our employees and incentivize in any way we can and let them know we think as much of them as we do of this city because they keep this city running.”
“I will gladly second that,” Alderman Randy Massey said.
Alderman Hardin Franklin asked where the amount of the bonuses came from and Ford said it was just what he suggested.
Alderman Pat Miles asked if the bonus would be given in addition to the 5 percent raise to which Ford said yes.
“I’m proud to do this because a city is something that can’t shut down,” Massey said. “Somebody has got to be there 24/7.”
Miles then asked why the city wouldn’t just give the employees a raise. Ford said the board had already approved the 5 percent raise.
“This is an investment, not an expense,” Keith said. “We are investing in our employees in hopes they will stay with us.”
“A bonus is given for doing something above, something extra,” Miles said. “And then also given if we had set a goal at the beginning of the year… and they reached that level, then they get a bonus.”
“Those are perfectly good reasons to give bonuses,” Ford said.
The discussion continued and ended with the board approving the bonus with Miles and Franklin voting against.
Miles said it was taxpayer money and taxpayers were not getting a bonus.
Franklin noted after the meeting that he was not against the employee bonuses. During the discussion he had asked if seasonal employees could be considered for bonuses as well.
In other business during its regular session June 28, the city council:
• Approved 2022-23 non-profit appropriations totaling $635,806 on second and final reading.
• Approved a resolution to file 2020 delinquent taxes and turn over to City Attorney Andy Hoover for collection.
• Approved the 2022-23 general government budgets and natural gas and water and sewer budgets.
• Heard the property tax rate has been set at .4217 per $1,000.
• Approved advertising for bids for 2022-23 capital items to include four police cars, a cascade system for the fire department, resurfacing of tennis and basketball courts at W.D. Savage and Magazine Road parks, a pickup truck for the gas department, a pickup truck for the wastewater treatment plant and the water plant and a dump truck for water and sewer.
• Approved a resolution of sympathy for communities with mass shootings.
“I just pray it doesn’t happen again,” Massey said.
“Absolutely,” Ford said.
Massey thanked Franklin for suggesting the resolution to the board.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance concerning floodplains and set the public hearing on the ordinance for Tuesday, July 12, at 12:05 p.m. The second reading is expected after the public hearing.
The board will next meet at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, July 12, at noon.
