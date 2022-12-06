City Council Preview

Citizens have requested outdoor patio string lighting across North First Street be hung along what is being termed “the restaurant district” of downtown Pulaski, and that topic was discussed during the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s work session Monday.

The discussion has included citizens, Historic Downtown Pulaski, State Rep. Clay Doggett and TDOT, Mayor Pat Ford said, adding that he had been asked by a citizen if the city council could join that conversation.

