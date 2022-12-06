Citizens have requested outdoor patio string lighting across North First Street be hung along what is being termed “the restaurant district” of downtown Pulaski, and that topic was discussed during the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s work session Monday.
The discussion has included citizens, Historic Downtown Pulaski, State Rep. Clay Doggett and TDOT, Mayor Pat Ford said, adding that he had been asked by a citizen if the city council could join that conversation.
TDOT is involved due to it going over a state highway, and they have said the city council needs to be the one making the request, and then TDOT would do a feasibility study, Ford said.
He said that TDOT said there would not be a cost for the study.
“There have been no official conversations with any of the business owners,” Ford said, adding that some property owners have said they did not want the lighting on their buildings.
“Nonetheless, I think a lot of folks have asked about this,” he said.
“I think this request needs to come from the property owners,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said, adding that the lighting would have to be attached to buildings across from each other for it to work out and some owners may not want the lights on their buildings.
Other conversations have included who would be responsible for the maintenance, the cost of the lighting, what would be required to attach it to the building and, in order for it to “zig zag,” the owners across from each other would have to want it to be attached to theirs as well.
“It would not cost a lot with it being LED lighting,” Harrison said, adding that the request, however, would need to come from the building owners, not just citizens.
Harrison said a petition would need to be presented to the city council from the building owners for the lighting and then possibly a committee could be formed.
Giles Chamber Director of Communications and Special Programs Makenna Edde said Historic Downtown Pulaski could help in contacting the building owners and with the cost of the lighting as well.
In other business during its meeting Dec. 5, the board:
• Heard an update from Pulaski Electric System CEO Scott Newton.
• Heard Moody’s has moved the city’s credit rating from A1 to AA3 — “up three rating points,” Harrison said.
He said this rating also looks good to industries looking to invest in a business within the city.
“That is one of the things I’ve always said I’m probably most proud of is the financial stability of this city, and that’s thanks to a lot of you guys that are sitting at this table,” Ford said.
• Received gift bags and a “thank you” from Trail of Tears representatives for the support and participation they have received from the city.
The board next meets in regular session at City Hall Tuesday, Dec. 13, at noon. Items on the agenda include:
• Election results and swearing in of J.J. Brindley as the mayor of Pulaski and Alderman Tony Gentry.
• Parade permits for Jeff Monchilov for May 20, 2023, and the NAACP for Jan. 16, 2023.
• Liquor store renewals for the three liquor stores allowed in Pulaski. Harrison said this is an annual requirement.
• Resolution for PES tax equivalent that Harrison said totaled $1,003,911.76.
• Putting sludge removal out for bid since the current contract will expire at the end of January.
• Annual paperwork for work request that is required to be filed with the county that allows them to work on city roads if there is ever a need.
“To my knowledge we have never requested their help,” Harrison said, adding that it pertains to emergency situations.
