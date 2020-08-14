The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard from a handful of concerned citizens Tuesday regarding rumors of ill-intentioned outside protesters joining Saturday's March for Equality.
City Administrator Terry Harrison and Police Chief John Dickey responded with words of reassurance and confidence that the city and police department have taken necessary precautions, while also addressing the dangers of misinformation, particularly on social media.
"The ones that I'm more concerned about are the silent ones," Chief Dickey said.
The peaceful protest is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2:30 p.m.
In other business, the city approved amending the parade permit for Saturday's March for Equality, which changed the route slightly from its original permit application.
The city also approved a parade permit from Community RFD for Aug. 22, which will close Sheila Frost Drive for the duration of the event.
In addition, the board:
Passed an ordinance, on second reading, amending the 2020-21 budget regarding the rollover of $1.5 million from last year's budget to pay for street paving.
Adopted a resolution relative to entering into an agreement with Tennessee Utility Assistance for Cross-Connection Control Services.
Voted to extend the contract by one year on a sewer line on West College Street.
The board will next meet for a work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at City Hall. Items expected to be on the agenda include discussing an increase in parade permit bonds, replacements of retiring city employees and livestock within city limits.
