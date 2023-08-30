City Council Preview

The City of Pulaski will offer up to $475,000 for the old Murco building, which is located on 4.8 acres of property on Cemetery Street near Sam Davis Park. 

Mayor J.J. Brindley noted there are many possible uses for the property, which was the home of the Genesco shoe factory for decades before most recently being home to the Murco company that produces wall products such as paint. Brindley’s vision for possible uses includes a new rec center, an event center, a parking lot for ball games or more ball fields.

