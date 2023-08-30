The City of Pulaski will offer up to $475,000 for the old Murco building, which is located on 4.8 acres of property on Cemetery Street near Sam Davis Park.
Mayor J.J. Brindley noted there are many possible uses for the property, which was the home of the Genesco shoe factory for decades before most recently being home to the Murco company that produces wall products such as paint. Brindley’s vision for possible uses includes a new rec center, an event center, a parking lot for ball games or more ball fields.
“What we have to look at are what are the needs today and what are the needs of the future. Four-and-a-half-acre sites inside the corporate limits of Pulaski are very hard to find. It might be five years from now or 10 years from now that we decide what to do with it,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said.
After the old building is torn down, Brindley said he would like to have a town hall meeting to brainstorm ideas for the use of the land with the community.
“The possibilities for this are endless, and we’ve got to keep the kids in mind whether it’s a rec center, whatever it may be, we have the land to build it on. We’d be sitting really good with this piece of property,” he said.
Brindley made the announcement during the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Aug. 22 meeting, where the sale of surplus property from the water and police departments were authorized, along with approval to purchase four new police cars. The meeting was presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and remains available on demand.
Despite considerable efforts, no bids were received for the Magazine Road tennis court rehabilitation and new court construction. Modifications to the bidding process were proposed, with the possibility of reopening submissions in February.
Brindley and Harrison were authorized to enter into two agreements with the engineering firm Barge Design Solution Inc. The first is for the demolition of the old Appertain building on Eighth Street. The second focuses on Landfill Site Engineering Services at the old landfill off of Maxwell Hill Road.
In other business, during its Aug. 22 meeting, the city council:
• Amended the parade permit for Cruzin’ for Cody on Oct. 14, adding the GCHS Band competition to the permit.
• Approved a parade permit for the Veterans Day Service to take place Nov. 11.
• Adopted a resolution appropriating up to $750,000 to the Industrial Development Board to provide matching funds for a state grant the IDB is seeking that would be used to build a spec building in Industrial Park South.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen is set to hold its next work session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at City Hall.
