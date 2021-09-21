Public Safety Officers (PSOs), fire contracts and mutual aid have been the topic of multiple conversations recently with questions remaining to be asked and answered.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen had a special meeting Sept. 15 to discuss how the city would address the Pulaski Fire Department’s future response to requests for mutual aid.
This discussion comes after some confusion about whether the Pulaski Fire Department was supposed to use its ladder truck in requests for mutual aid outside the city.
While PFD Chief Don Collins said he had been told it was not to be taken outside city limits, City Administrator Terry Harrison said that may have been the case some 20 years ago and it has never been “revisited.”
“I prefer mutual aid be handled under state law,” Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) Fire Management Consultant Steve Cross said. “That way anybody in the area can call Pulaski and say, ‘Hey, can you come help,’ or Pulaski can call anybody and say, ‘Hey, can you come help?’
“Or, if it is big enough, you call TEMA [Tennessee Emergency Management Agency] and the Tennessee fire chiefs activate the statewide mutual aid plan, and we can bring resources from all over to over here.”
Harrison said sometimes the fire department may show up and it is only a smoking fan in the air conditioner unit, but other instances may involve fire coming through the roof as they arrive at the scene.
“What you have to understand is that every situation is different,” Chief of Police John Dickey said, adding that they prioritize what is happening.
Harrison said the board needs to decide what they want to do with the existing fire contracts, which are currently available to residents within five miles of the Pulaski city limits to allow for PFD response in the case of a fire.
Mayor Pat Ford said Giles County Fire and Rescue responds to fires within the county, and the fire contracts with PFD only pertain to that specific department responding as well.
“The homeowner may feel they have the right to call the [Pulaski] fire department because of having a contract,” Alderman Ricky Keith said. “I’d rather have Bill [Giles County Fire and Rescue Chief Bill Myers] and his men making that call.”
Alderman Randy Massey said he thought they “should just do away with the contracts and cover Giles County as they need it.”
Harrison suggested having the chiefs (Dickey, Collins and Myers) sit down and talk about what they think is best for the departments and come back to the board with it.
In the meantime, the board approved following state code 58-8-113 for mutual aid agreement.
“I appreciate you all working proactively on this,” Cross said. “A lot of times we get called in to help after something bad has happened and things went awry.”
Follow-up
Harrison told the city council at yesterday's (Monday) work session that Collins, Dickey and Myers have met to discuss mutual aid.
Harrison said he would also like for the city’s fire contracts for homes outside the city limits to be reviewed by City Attorney Andy Hoover.
“We will continue to work on this and bring it back,” Harrison said, adding that everything has been “worked out with fire and rescue.”
