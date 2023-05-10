With potential industries seeking already constructed building shells when locating new facilities, members of the Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Commission discussed starting the process of building one soon.

Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley, who has been serving as interim EDC director with County Executive Graham Stowe over the past couple of months, said a lot of prospects who reach out to Giles County are interested in a spec building.

