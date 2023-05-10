With potential industries seeking already constructed building shells when locating new facilities, members of the Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Commission discussed starting the process of building one soon.
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley, who has been serving as interim EDC director with County Executive Graham Stowe over the past couple of months, said a lot of prospects who reach out to Giles County are interested in a spec building.
A spec building, as described in the meeting, is usually a 50,000-square-foot or more shell with no finishing work done to allow potential industries to come in and customize it for their specific use.
The need for a spec building was also part of the discussion in a recent audit of Giles County’s participation in the state’s Three-Star program, which is an economic and community development program that helps counties when seeking grants and state aid.
Giles County’s last spec building was completed approximately 15 years ago and is occupied now by Proper Polymers in the Pulaski Industrial Park.
Pulaski City Administrator Terry Harrison said the time to start a new spec building is now and urged his fellow EDC members to get the process going.
“Instead of talking, we need to start doing,” Harrison said. “These costs are not going down. People are still landing industries, and we need to be one of them.”
Harrison suggested the state-certified Lot 5 in Industrial Park South, which he noted could easily hold a 100,000-square-foot spec building with the capacity to expand another 100,000 square feet.
EDC Chairman Patrick Gilbert suggested the Building and Land Committee work with newly named EDC Executive Director Phil Reese to get the process started on a spec building.
Specifically, Harrison said the committee and Reese would need to get a cost estimate so the City of Pulaski and County Commission could determine how to pay for what was estimated at $1.3 million a year ago.
“With a shell building, we can get 85 percent of the prospects who aren’t even coming to Pulaski right now,” Harrison said. “Just getting them here gives us a chance to show them what we have, even if they don’t want the shell building. We’re missing out on all that right now.”
In other business during its May meeting, the Pulaski/Giles County Economic Development Commission Board:
• Heard a report from Brindley on unemployment rates with Giles County at 3.1 percent.
• Voted to move its November meeting dates to Nov. 8 for the Executive Committee and Nov. 15 for the EDC Board.
• Heard a report that one GCHS junior and two Richland juniors were selected as winners of the Workforce Development Essay Contest. The photos, according to Workforce Development’s Carolyn Thompson, will be shared with the PULASKI CITIZEN for publication.
• Heard a report from the Aging/Longevity Committee’s Lois Aymett, who said they are putting together a list of all the companies in Giles County who offer senior discounts and what those discounts are. Aymett said the plan is to publish the list in the PULASKI CITIZEN, which offers a senior discount on subscriptions.
• Heard from Stowe that he is gathering surveys sent out to stakeholders across county government to help with the creation of a county strategic plan that he hopes will work along with the EDC’s and other entities’ strategic plans.
• Heard that the Trent Holt 5K is May 13, that Richland High School graduation is May 25 and that Giles County High School graduation is May 26.
• The Lynnville Summer Farmers Market started May 6 and on May 29 a Memorial Day program will be held at Lynnwood Cemetery.
• The U.S. Colored Troops monument is set to be unveiled at a ceremony June 17. A banquet will be held the night before.
• The Pulaski Splash Pad will open June 3.
• PES smoothly exited the cable business May 1 and celebrated its 10th Uplift home.
• Lemonade Day is May 12, the Corvette Cruise-In is May 20 and SunDrop Fest is June 10.
• Bill Young of Friends of Exit 14 reminded the EDC that there is still an interstate running through the eastern edge of Giles County with traffic going by every day. He said he looks forward to meeting the new EDC director.
• Aymett said the Giles County Senior Citizens Center recently received and executed a grant to get the back patio at the center covered and furniture placed there. An opening ceremony for the patio is being planned.
“Giles County has so many great things to see or do,” Aymett said, noting the quality of life and the diversity of attractions. “It’s up to everyone of us to tell people about these great things.”
