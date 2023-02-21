Multiple families have been displaced and lost personal belongings to a fire that ravaged a Pulaski apartment building Sunday.
The Pulaski Fire Department and Pulaski Police PSOs responded to the call of a fire at 8201 Tanglewood Drive around 1:20 p.m. Feb. 19.
Initially, the fire was reported as heavy smoke and no flames, according to the PFD report. However, responding units reported arriving to find both fire and heavy smoke in the breezeway of Building 8.
“An aggressive attack on the fire was made on the third floor attic space,” the PFD report states.
When the fire breached the roof line, all personnel were pulled from the building and the PFD Ladder Truck aerial stream was used to extinguish the fire.
“Personnel went back in and extinguished hot spots with handlines,” the report states. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
No injuries were reported.
Brindley and Associates, which manages Tanglewood Apartments, reports that 10 units in Bulding 8 have been severely damaged and nine families have been displaced due to the fire.
“Thank you to the residents of Building 8 who called 9-1-1 and worked together to make sure everyone was evacuated safely,” a release from Brindely and Associates states. “The response of Pulaski Fire Department, Pulaski Police Department, Giles County Fire and Rescue and surrounding first responders was incredible to handle the situation efficiently and timely.”
The American Red Cross and other agencies and organizations are assisting the nine families affected by the fire.
Anyone wishing to donate items can do so at the Pulaski Terrace & Tanglewood Leasing Office, Tuesday-Friday between the hours of 1-4 p.m.
“Brindley & Associates Inc. is dedicated to affordable housing and will continue to work closely with the families and community during this time of need,” the company’s release states.
PFD thanked surrounding responders for their assistance, including Giles County Fire and Rescue for assisting on the scene and Lawrenceburg Fire and New Prospect Fire for being on standby.
