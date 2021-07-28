After a decade of waiting, the Abernathy Field Airport will be able to clear trees that have been obstructing the flight path so it will meet safety standards and once again have night approach.
Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford said at a recent Airport Committee meeting that the approximate 100 acres surrounding the airport had been acquired so that trees that had been hindering the flight path could be removed. The previous owners of the land will “have their day in court” to determine the price to be settled on, which had been appraised at approximately $3,000 per acre, Ford said.
He said when the city obtained possession of the property, the priority was to get the trees cleared and a bid from Journey Logging of $132,500 is the price that will be paid for the trees.
“Once that is done, we are going to apply for another grant through aeronautics,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said.
It was discussed that a cattle fence would also have to be put around the unfenced part of the 100 acres.
“The $132,500 that we’re taking in obviously will be put into the project somewhere to pay for some of what we will have to pay for,” Ford added.
Harrison said after the trees are down, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) should open up the airport’s night approach.
“I will say it’s good to finally kind of get to this point with it, because we have been working on this a long time,” Ford said.
The trees are expected to be cleared in September or October, which Ford added will “get our airport back to the safety standards and open our night approach back.”
Joint Ownership
Abernathy Field Airport, a joint ownership shared by the city and county, is run by the city while costs are split between both the county and the city.
During the Airport Committee meeting, a request for an agreement to be in place for clarity of the shared responsibilities was discussed, as was Abernathy Field Airport Manager Randy Jones’ salary.
The committee had heard from Ford during its April 16 meeting that “the city preferred to keep his [Jones’] contract as is,” County Commissioner Erin Curry, chairperson of the Airport Committee, said, adding that it was “due to several different reasons.”
“I think the biggest thing is people just didn’t know that he [Jones] had a contract and what it said, and I think that is the whole purpose of this meeting is to have greater transparency,” Harrison said. “So, everybody knows what’s going on.”
“I think the hangar rental, the fuel cells, all of that was really part of his contract to say, ‘we are not going to pay you as much as we would pay a department head necessarily,’” Ford said. “So, he has a lower salary, and then he is able to make up a salary by having the rights to sell the fuel and then the hangar rentals.”
Curry asked if the pay for anyone hired by Jones to help around the airport comes out of the sales of fuel and hangar rentals to which Ford responded that it did.
In other business during its July 14 meeting, the committee:
• Heard fence repairs have been completed.
• Heard grants were being sought for the sealcoating and striping of the runway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.