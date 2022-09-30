Janice Tucker has announced her candidacy for Pulaski Alderman.
“I was born, raised, lived, worked and raised my family here. I have totally been involved in the community of Pulaski and Giles County.
“I’m affiliated with the churches in Pulaski and a member of Temple of Praise Church. My love for children led me to teach children’s church, children’s story hour and help with the Youth Department at T.O.P.
“I worked at Frito-Lay for 36 years, where I held several positions and served on numerous committees with other fine employees. The Quality Assurance department received the highest audit score in North America during my time there as Central Lab Technician. I was named employee of the year twice and received a loving cup award. Working together hand-in-hand with all the employees there, the Pulaski Frito Lay plant accomplished great things that not only were beneficial to the plant but to all employees, but also to the city of Pulaski.
“My community is very important to me. Over the years my involvement has included: board member of Pulaski Drug Free Alliance, NAACP, the Giles County Youth Club, serving on the PTO, cheerleader mom, Bobcat mom, Women’s Jail Ministry, painting nails at NHC and a member of the North Pulaski CDC. I’ve also worked with RFD and on T.O.P’s Food Ministry, giving out food to citizens of our community.
“I currently serve as second vice president on the NAACP, co-chairperson on CACIRA (Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition & Acknowledgment), board member of Giles County Senior Citizens, Advisory Board of TCAT and Board of Directors of Powell Chapel Memorial Center.
“I’ve attended meetings of the School Board, the County Commission and, for the past four years, I’ve attended most of the meetings and work sessions of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman.
“Recently, I helped with the organization and planning of the NAACP’S first Juneteenth Celebration, which was held in W.D Savage Park and was a tremendous success. Another project I have the pleasure of working on, from CACIRA, is the recognition of the USCT with a Memorial. This memorial will be in Pulaski’s newly named Cave Spring Heritage Plaza. My work with CACIRA has been one of my greatest pleasures in serving this community and recognizing all those of our area who need to be honored.
Service has been and will continue to be a part of my life. I would truly appreciate your vote for Janice Marks Tucker for City Alderman. I will always serve my community. Thank You and GOD Bless.
—Janice Tucker
