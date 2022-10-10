Tammy Mathis has announced her candidacy for Pulaski Alderman.
“First and foremost, I am a woman who believes deeply in my faith and the tenacity of the American Spirit,” Mathis shared. “I served our country in the United States Army and continue to serve our community to the best of my ability.
“My family relocated to Giles County in my early years, and my greatest blessings come from my family. I am married to Jeff Mathis and together, we have three wonderful children and nine beautiful grandchildren.
“I obtained my bachelor’s degree from Martin Methodist College (now, the University of Tennessee Southern) and a master’s degree in business from Bethel College. I have worked in several different areas with the State of Tennessee and now proudly manage the Giles County office for the 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper.
“I am running for a Pulaski city alderman position because our town is at a crossroads. I want to honor our history, plan for the present and simultaneously safeguard our future. I promise to serve the citizens of Pulaski through our team approach by adhering to the necessary policies and procedures, keeping what works for our community and by seeking the necessary changes to ensure that we all lead our best lives.
“I look forward to meeting you all during my campaign, and if you see me out and about, please feel free to ask any questions you may have.”
—Tammy Mathis
