Pulaski Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a homicide that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. last night (Wednesday).
Pulaski Police Chief John Dickey confirmed that a young adult male was shot and killed at Hidden Valley Apartments.
According to Dickey, an officer who lives in the area heard a gunshot and responded to the location to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly from a gunshot wound to the head.
PPD Detective Sgt. Kenneth Bass identified the victim as 22-year-old Elijah Kirkley.
Dickey said multiple suspects fled the scene and local law enforcement commenced a search.
According to Bass, Kyree Ladavian Tucker, 19, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm used during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and schedule II drug violations. He is being held without bond in the Giles County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court March 3.
Also arrested was James Quentin Coffey, 24, of Pulaski who faces charges of possession of a firearm used during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and schedule II drug violations. He is currently held in the Giles County Jail on $26,000 bond and is set to appear in court March 8.
The investigation is ongoing by Lead Investigator Ryan Southerland, along with the Criminal Investigation Division and patrol, and PPD is looking at other potential suspects involved.
