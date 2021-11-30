It’s a fact we all must acknowledge... “Christmas is Coming,” and coming soon. The members of the Giles County Family and Community Education (FCE) Club know it. Their annual “Christmas Is Coming Crafts and Bake Sale” event is set for Friday, Dec. 3., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The event, started in the 1970s, has taken place for 40 years with the exception of 2020, due to the pandemic. Originally held at the Giles County Courthouse, the event is making a move this year to the Pulaski Recreation Center, to better serve both vendors and guests.
“While FCE members are sad to leave the beautiful, historic Giles County Courthouse, the Rec Center offers space for social distancing, more parking, bright lighting and a one-step entrance into the building,” explained Myra Walker, UT/TSU extension agent III, family and consumer sciences.
“Shoppers can look forward to purchasing a variety of items — baked goods, stocking stuffers, ornaments, candles, knitted caps, homemade soap and lotion, jewelry, sorghum, wreaths and other items,” Walker said. “Shoppers can also register for a Christmas Is Coming Basket door prize that each vendor has donated an item for. The drawing will be held at 5 p.m.”
All in attendance will also receive a 2022 Healthy and Homemade calendar.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
“The lunch menu includes a BBQ sandwich and chips, or soup and bread, with a drink for $5. That’s a great deal,” Walker added.
Lunch is provided by Life Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, which will benefit from the proceeds. Learn more at LifeChoicePRC.com.
“Proceeds from vendor spaces will provide funding for FCE projects and their donations to other community groups,” Walker explained. “FCE’s sewing project — Wrapped in Love — sews pillows for mastectomy patients, caps for cancer patients, walker caddies and adult activity mats.”
The event is sponsored by the Giles County FCE Club, Pulaski Parks and Recreation, Life Choice Pregnancy Resource Center and UT/TSU Extension.
Masks are encouraged.
