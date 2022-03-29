The deadline for non-profit organizations to make appropriation requests from the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen is Friday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m.
Mayor Pat Ford said while it is Good Friday, the city will still be open.
“Anybody can make a request,” he said during the board’s regular session March 22.
The March 22 meeting was streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live Facebook page and can still be viewed there.
In other business during its meeting, the city council:
• Approved a parade permit for Giles Chamber for Saturdays on the Square Aug. 13.
• Approved advertising for bids for a knuckleboom truck and pickup truck for the Street Department.
• Approved advertising for bids for a backhoe and rock hammer for the Water Department.
• Heard bids on annual flowing of fire hydrants would be re-advertised and read during the regular session April 12.
• Approved an amendment to the 2021-22 budget to include the already approved $11,000 appropriation to the Giles Chamber for its MakeShift coworking space.
Meeting as the beer board:
• Approved special event and temporary beer permits for Giles Chamber April 9, May 7 and June 11.
The board will next meet at City Hall in work session Monday, April 4, at 4:30 p.m.
