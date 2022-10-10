The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will next meet in regular session at noon, Tuesday, Oct. 11, at City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
• Parade permits for the Rotary Club’s casino night Saturday, Nov. 5, and the Giles County Veteran’s Day Program/Parade for Friday, Nov. 11.
• Second reading and public hearing for the wholesale rate for athletic facilities using sprinkler systems.
• Temporary beer permits for the Lynnville Area Arts Association DBA STAAR Theatre for Oct. 14, Oct. 15, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 and the Rotary Club for Nov. 5.
• The annexation of property located on Elkton Pike.
