The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will next meet in regular session at City Hall Tuesday, Nov. 8, at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• Consider keeping city employees’ Christmas bonuses at $225.
• Consider changing the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission’s meeting to Thursday, Nov. 17, at noon.
• Consider donating or taking offers for land to be used for easements along Highway 31 South to Wallace Road for Tarpley Shop Road improvements.
• Consider increasing City Attorney Andy Hoover’s pay. The city council heard he had been the city’s attorney since 1998 and has never lost a case with the city.
