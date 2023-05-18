Pulaski will be particularly busy Saturday, May 20! Both the inaugural Josh Fest and the Second Annual Speedvette Vette Fest 2023 will give locals and visitors alike plenty to do.
Vette Fest
Vette Fest is planned, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 808 N. First St.
To honor Armed Forces Day, a 35-by-50-foot American Flag will be hung by PES for the event and proceeds will go to Hero Hunt for disabled veterans and first responders.
Check out all the Corvettes parked on the west side of First Street, while the east side will have hot rods, Harleys, Jeeps, trucks, etc.
Visitors can also expect food trucks, a raffle, a unique 50/50 Wheel of Fortune drawing from Murray Chevrolet, and five bands booked to entertain!
Everyone is invited to support the veterans and first responders. There are thousands of dollars in prizes for the raffle, and you must be present to win.
Josh Fest
Another great cause to support the very same afternoon is also complete with festivities and seriously good food.
The folks at Kitchen 218 have organized the inaugural Josh Fest, which will close two blocks on First Street. The event is both sentimental and aimed at helping others.
“We are trying to find something good out of a tragedy and turn pain and suffering into a positive outcome,” Kitchen 218 Co-Owner Jake Pfeiffer said, explaining that the event pays homage to the restaurant’s co-owner, Josh Kirkpatrick, who passed away. “It originated from everyone grieving, and we wanted to turn that into something good. The event will take place on the first anniversary of his death, but we are encouraging smiles and fun! Also, the money raised will go to support his passions and ideals, which were the trades. We’re going to give scholarships to help students interested in electrical or HVAC trades. Those will be awarded in his honor at our local TCAT-Pulaski.”
Fun will include face painting, a bounce house and more. Live music will play from 5-9 p.m., and there’s a special Burger Battle from 2-5 p.m. Beverage cups and event T-Shirts will be for sale to help raise funds.
Kathy’s Tavern, Southern Table and Kitchen 218 will all be open to serve event-goers.
“It’s a good, old-fashioned block party raising money for a good cause,” Pfeiffer added. “We want to see people dancing and having fun — like Josh would’ve loved.”
Anyone with questions about the event is encouraged to send an email to info@kitchen218.com.
