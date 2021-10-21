After the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard a request last week for the installation of a Tesla destination charger, the requestee came to answer any questions the city council had at its Oct. 18 meeting.
Kitchen 218’s Jake Pfeiffer said he would like to put in a Tesla destination charger on an existing wooden pole in front of his building.
The pole is scheduled to be removed, and Kitchen 218 would cover the cost of the proposed charger with it only taking up a “six-by-six [inch] footprint.”
“It automatically connects to the Tesla database, so anybody driving down the interstate will be able to have that charger pop up on their screen to route them to that,” Pfeiffer said. “So, it will draw people off the interstate into downtown Pulaski.”
Pfeiffer said there is presently a “charging gap” between the cities of Athens, Ala., and Franklin and this would “fill that void.”
“It kind of guides how people travel when they own those,” he said.
“With us offering a free charging to come in and eat for an hour it will add about 44 miles an hour…” Pfeiffer said. “I think it would be a good benefit for downtown Pulaski and a good advertising piece for our business.”
The board had several questions, and that discussion included the parking space not being reserved solely for electric vehicles, accepting the liability if someone tripped over the cord and having an adapter on site for other electric vehicles to charge there as well.
“I think it is a great thing drawing people off the interstate,” Mayor Pat Ford said.
The Tesla destination charger will be on next week’s agenda for the board’s vote.
