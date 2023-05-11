Firefighters Battle Blaze at Coca Cola Bottling Co.

Pulaski Fire Department, Pulaski Police PSOs and Giles County Fire and Rescue personnel work to suppress the flames that engulfed Coca Cola Bottling Co. on West College Street Thursday night. More information will released as it becomes available on PulaskiCitizen.com and in next week’s edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN. Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen
