There’s no bigger holiday to bring out the patriot in all of us than July 4th, with celebrations, parades, picnics, family get-togethers and, of course, firework displays. The annual celebration held at Sharewood Park has come to be known as one of the best in the area. Flags, fun, food and fireworks will abound at the July 1 Freedom Fest.
The park will open at 4 p.m. for drop-offs and foot traffic to start visiting vendor booths and food trucks. The amphitheater stage will open at 5 p.m. with a welcome by city officials and a presentation by the Giles County Honor Guard, Kidz Kampers and more.
Entertainment will kick-off at 5:30 p.m. with rising artist Dawson Slade.
Festivities will continue at 6:30 p.m. with county officials and local Boy Scout Troops paying tribute to our local heroes who serve in all branches of the military and as emergency responders.
The main stage event will start at 7 p.m. and will feature the Chad Bradford Band.
As the sky darkens, the fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
You are encouraged to bring your own picnic blanket or chairs for seating. You can bring your own food and beverages as well — no alcohol — or purchase food from any of the great vendors set up at the park.
“We want you to make plans to end your week and start your holiday weekend with us at Sharewood Park Amphitheater,” Pulaski Parks and Rec Program Coordinator Darlene Slinger said.
The festivities are FREE to the public. For questions, call Slinger at 363-4666 or visit the Pulaski Parks and Rec Facebook page.
American Legion Family Fun Day
American Legion Post 60 will host a Family Fun Day Saturday, July 1, from noon-9 p.m.
The event is open to all members — Legionnaires, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, and their families, as well as all other veterans and their families.
The Legion will provide hamburgers, hotdogs and drinks. Members, their families and guests are asked to bring sides and desserts.
There will be a water slide, bouncy house, face painting, lots of games and more
to occupy everyone.
You will be able to view the Pulaski fireworks from the American Legion.
For more information, call 309-9695.
Minor Hill
Minor Hill will host its second annual 4th of July Celebration Saturday, July 8.
The bash will include yard games, inflatables and field day games, as well as goat stew and bratwurst. The evening will conclude with a fireworks
display.
The celebration starts a 5 p.m. at the Minor Hill Community Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.