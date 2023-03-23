Two new, adult-size changing tables mean families affected by disability have better access to the Giles County community.
The tables are located in family restrooms in the Pulaski Recreation Center and the Giles County Courthouse Annex. The height-adjustable tables allow people of all sizes — from babies to seniors — to be changed safely and privately. This eliminates the need for baby changing tables.
“Everyone deserves dignity,” said Chrissy Hood, a local parent and governor-appointed member of the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities (TCDD). “Our family has often faced the choice of going home or changing our 20-year-old daughter, Alaina, in the car or even on a dirty bathroom floor. No one should have to face that choice.
“Alaina loves being out in her community. Now we can do that with a lot less worry.”
Hood said that when she spoke to city and county leaders, they were immediately interested in a solution.
“They really understood why this was a need for a lot of families, and they wanted to do something about it.”
Hood worked with Pulaski City Administrator Terry Harrison, former Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford, city aldermen, Pulaski Parks Director Lane Rose, Pulaski Recreation Center Program Coordinator Darlene Slinger, former Giles County Executive Melissa Greene and Giles County commissioners to plan the necessary renovations and get the new tables installed.
“We did this because it’s the right thing to do,” Greene said. “It was a no-brainer for the Giles County Commission to make this decision. It should be a no-brainer for everybody. Giles County was glad to do this ahead of the curve.”
Slinger agreed, saying the Recreation Center’s new universal family restroom with the adult-size table makes it easier for everyone to participate in programs.
“Our table is used just as much for infants as it is for adults with disabilities,” Slinger said. “Because it’s a universal family restroom, you don’t have to bridge the gap of, there’s not a changing table in dad’s restroom. We’re able to accommodate everything.”
Giles County is not the only place Hood is working on improving access to adult-size changing tables. In her role with TCDD, she worked with State Rep. Clay Doggett (R-Pulaski) and other legislators to pass a bill funding a new changing tables grant program. The program offers $5,000 grants to Tennessee businesses and local governments to help pay for height-adjustable, adult-size changing tables. Grant applications are being accepted online through June 30. More information is available from the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: Adult-Size Changing Tables (tn.gov).
“It’s been amazing to see people respond and want to do the right thing,” Hood said. “I never imagined so much could come from sharing our story. I hope businesses and cities all across Tennessee will see the need and apply for these grants. This opens up your location to so many, including veterans with disabilities and seniors.”
TCDD Executive Director Lauren Pearcy said, “Tennessee can be so proud to be leading the way on this issue. Adult-size changing tables work for everyone, which is exactly what accessibility looks like. Chrissy has started something big. We hope many more businesses and municipalities will follow the example Giles County is setting.”
—TCDD
